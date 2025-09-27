Next Article
MP: Man kills 5-year-old boy, injures mother; villagers beat him
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday when a 25-year-old man named Mahesh entered a family's home and killed a five-year-old boy with a sharp tool.
The attack happened right in front of the boy's mother, who was injured while trying to protect her child.
Mahesh had been missing for several days
As Mahesh tried to escape, local villagers caught him and beat him severely before handing him over to police—he died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.
Mahesh had reportedly been missing for several days before this and had attempted theft earlier that day.
Police are investigating both the child's murder and Mahesh's death, with forensic teams collecting evidence as part of their ongoing inquiry.