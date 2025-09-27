Next Article
India's 1st bullet train to start running by 2029
India's first-ever bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, is set to start running by 2029, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
The 508km high-speed rail project, developed with Japan's support, with the operational timeline announced in Surat, is expected to significantly reduce travel time between these two major cities.
Train to run every 10 minutes
The new bullet train will reduce the journey time to just two hours.
Cities along the route—like Thane, Vapi, Surat, Baroda, and Anand—are likely to see a boost thanks to faster connections.
Plus, with trains running every 10 minutes during peak hours and no need for advance booking, commuting is about to get a whole lot easier.