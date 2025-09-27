India strikes major natural gas reserve in Andaman Sea

Find aligns with PM Modi's push for energy self-sufficiency

This is a solid step toward cutting India's heavy reliance on imported energy (currently at 85%).

The find lines up with PM Modi's push to explore more offshore resources and boost self-sufficiency.

Puri also mentioned working in coordination with global deepwater exploration experts like Petrobras, BP India, Shell, and ExxonMobil to help India move closer to energy independence.

Plus, similar discoveries in nearby countries hint that this region could become a new hotspot for energy exploration.