India strikes major natural gas reserve in Andaman Sea
India just struck a significant natural gas reserve in the Andaman Sea, announced by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday.
The discovery happened at the Sri Vijayapuram 2 well, about 17km off the Andaman Islands's east coast.
Drilling reached 2,650 meters deep and revealed a high 87% methane content.
Find aligns with PM Modi's push for energy self-sufficiency
This is a solid step toward cutting India's heavy reliance on imported energy (currently at 85%).
The find lines up with PM Modi's push to explore more offshore resources and boost self-sufficiency.
Puri also mentioned working in coordination with global deepwater exploration experts like Petrobras, BP India, Shell, and ExxonMobil to help India move closer to energy independence.
Plus, similar discoveries in nearby countries hint that this region could become a new hotspot for energy exploration.