Dussehra: Yogi Adityanath orders strict action against potential rioters India Sep 27, 2025

With Dussehra here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for tough action against anyone causing trouble during the festivities.

After recent clashes in Bareilly linked to an "I Love Muhammad" event, he's ordered police in Kanpur, Varanasi, and Moradabad to quickly file FIRs and use videos or social media to catch rioters.