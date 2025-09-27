Dussehra: Yogi Adityanath orders strict action against potential rioters
With Dussehra here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for tough action against anyone causing trouble during the festivities.
After recent clashes in Bareilly linked to an "I Love Muhammad" event, he's ordered police in Kanpur, Varanasi, and Moradabad to quickly file FIRs and use videos or social media to catch rioters.
Mission Shakti 5.0 launched to ensure women's safety
Adityanath is focusing on keeping everyone safe—especially women—by ramping up checks at Garba and Dandiya events with Mission Shakti 5.0.
To avoid communal tensions during Durga Puja and Ravana Dahan, officials will manage crowd sizes, regulate idol immersions, and run surprise slaughterhouse checks.
The goal: peaceful celebrations without curfews or fear, so everyone can enjoy the festival season safely.