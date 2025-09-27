NEET aspirant's murder accused killed in encounter India Sep 27, 2025

Zubair, 26, the main accused in the murder of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta, was killed in a police encounter this week in Rampur.

Police had been searching for him since September 16, when Gupta was murdered during a cattle smuggling incident in which Zubair was allegedly involved.

Zubair had a ₹1 lakh reward on his head.