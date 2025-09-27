NEET aspirant's murder accused killed in encounter
Zubair, 26, the main accused in the murder of 19-year-old NEET aspirant Deepak Gupta, was killed in a police encounter this week in Rampur.
Police had been searching for him since September 16, when Gupta was murdered during a cattle smuggling incident in which Zubair was allegedly involved.
Zubair had a ₹1 lakh reward on his head.
Zubair faced charges in 18 cases
Zubair faced charges in 18 cases, including murder and cattle smuggling.
During the attempted arrest, he reportedly fired at police near Ganj; officers returned fire and he was fatally injured. Two policemen were also hurt.
After Gupta's death sparked protests, several suspects were arrested and over 35 officers suspended for negligence.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Gupta's family and promised tougher action against smuggling gangs.