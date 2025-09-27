'I love Muhammad' row: Protest in Bareilly turns violent

The "I Love Muhammad" movement, spearheaded by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, has sparked clashes between police and locals in Bareilly , Uttar Pradesh . The unrest erupted after a planned demonstration was called off due to a lack of permission from authorities. The protest was initially scheduled to take place after Friday prayers, with gatherings near the cleric's residence and Kotwali mosque, but was canceled at the last minute.

Unrest details Locals clash with police in Kotwali area After the announcement to postpone the protest, crowds carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters gathered near Raza's residence and Kotwali mosque. The situation escalated when protesters allegedly pelted stones at police officers who were trying to disperse them. In response, security personnel resorted to lathi-charging the crowd. Visuals from the scene showed locals clashing with police in the Kotwali area.

Official response Situation under control, heavy police force deployed Senior officers, including DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya, and DM Avinash Singh, reached the spot to control the situation. "The situation is under control now. No untoward incident has been reported. We are appealing to people to maintain peace and harmony," DM Singh told reporters. A heavy police force was deployed at sensitive places to prevent further escalation of violence.

Protest continuation Maulana Raza accuses police of conspiring against him Maulana Raza released a video message refuting reports of the protest being postponed. He accused the police and administration of conspiring against him. "I will follow my earlier announcement... We will peacefully submit our memorandum to the President through the DM," he said in his message. He appealed to people to join responsibly, emphasizing their intention for peace.

Nationwide unrest Controversy spread across multiple states The controversy started on September 4 during a Barawafat procession, related to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, in Kanpur. An "I Love Muhammad" poster was put up on a tent along the route, leading to objections from local Hindu groups. The issue has since spread across Uttar Pradesh and other states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, leading to protests and police crackdowns.