'I love Muhammad' row: Protest in Bareilly turns violent
What's the story
The "I Love Muhammad" movement, spearheaded by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, has sparked clashes between police and locals in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The unrest erupted after a planned demonstration was called off due to a lack of permission from authorities. The protest was initially scheduled to take place after Friday prayers, with gatherings near the cleric's residence and Kotwali mosque, but was canceled at the last minute.
Unrest details
Locals clash with police in Kotwali area
After the announcement to postpone the protest, crowds carrying "I Love Muhammad" posters gathered near Raza's residence and Kotwali mosque. The situation escalated when protesters allegedly pelted stones at police officers who were trying to disperse them. In response, security personnel resorted to lathi-charging the crowd. Visuals from the scene showed locals clashing with police in the Kotwali area.
Official response
Situation under control, heavy police force deployed
Senior officers, including DIG Ajay Kumar Sahni, SSP Anurag Arya, and DM Avinash Singh, reached the spot to control the situation. "The situation is under control now. No untoward incident has been reported. We are appealing to people to maintain peace and harmony," DM Singh told reporters. A heavy police force was deployed at sensitive places to prevent further escalation of violence.
Protest continuation
Maulana Raza accuses police of conspiring against him
Maulana Raza released a video message refuting reports of the protest being postponed. He accused the police and administration of conspiring against him. "I will follow my earlier announcement... We will peacefully submit our memorandum to the President through the DM," he said in his message. He appealed to people to join responsibly, emphasizing their intention for peace.
Nationwide unrest
Controversy spread across multiple states
The controversy started on September 4 during a Barawafat procession, related to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, in Kanpur. An "I Love Muhammad" poster was put up on a tent along the route, leading to objections from local Hindu groups. The issue has since spread across Uttar Pradesh and other states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, leading to protests and police crackdowns.
Political response
Political reactions to the ongoing controversy
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the government's reaction, asking what was anti-national about love. He compared reactions to "Happy Birthday" posters for political leaders being allowed, but not those expressing love for religious figures. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of inciting violence, while the BJP's top leadership has asked its leaders to refrain from making unnecessary comments on the matter without permission.