India's 1st bullet train to run by 2027
India's first bullet train is picking up speed—literally.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project will see its Surat-Bilimora stretch ready for passengers by 2027, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who called the progress "really good" after checking out the site in Surat.
This marks a big step forward for India's rail network.
New Surat station will handle all trains on this route
It's not just about getting there faster; the project uses special tech like turnouts designed for trains running at 320-340km/h.
The new Surat station will handle all trains on this route once the full corridor opens, making travel smoother and setting a new standard for future high-speed rail projects across India.