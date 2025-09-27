Next Article
Hyderabad floods: CM asks people in low-lying areas to evacuate
India
Hyderabad has been hit hard by nonstop rain since Thursday night, causing major floods as the Musi River overflowed.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for people in low-lying areas to be evacuated to keep everyone safe.
Rescue and relief operations underway
The flooding has left places like the MGBS bus station underwater, stranding passengers and forcing busses onto new routes.
Rescue and relief operations are underway, and with more rain expected on Saturday (September 27), all departments have been told to stay alert and help out wherever needed.