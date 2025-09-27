Vatican-themed puja pandal in Ranchi gets Krishna instead of Jesus
A Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi, designed with a Vatican City theme, replaced its image of Jesus Christ with Lord Krishna on Friday after protests from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The VHP argued that the original setup hurt Hindu sentiments and promoted religious conversion.
Organizers, though, said their aim was to encourage interfaith harmony—not to cave in to pressure.
VHP questions presence of Hindu symbols at non-Hindu events
Vicky Yadav from R R Sporting Club explained that European elements remain in the pandal to highlight peace and brotherhood.
He questioned calls for India to be declared a Hindu nation, pointing out PM Modi's visits to churches abroad as an example of India's diversity.
Meanwhile, the VHP asked why Hindu symbols appear at non-Hindu events if true secularism is the goal.