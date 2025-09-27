IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, surrounding areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai from Saturday till Monday. The city is currently under an orange alert for moderate rain with light thunderstorms and winds. This alert also applies to neighboring districts like Palghar, Thane, and Raigad. Meanwhile, Jalna, Beed, and Solapur are on a red alert due to the possibility of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

Weather update Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal The IMD has predicted moderate rain across most of Maharashtra, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in many areas. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify rainfall from Friday. The southwest monsoon is likely to continue till October 5, according to the Maharashtra government's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

Weather forecast Remnants of Typhoon Ragasa to merge with depression A fresh depression is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by September 27, adding to the rainfall intensity. Independent weather forecaster Athreya Shetty said that remnants of Typhoon Ragasa will merge with this depression, causing heavy rains as it moves into Maharashtra. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday and an orange alert from Saturday to Sunday due to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

School closure Nanded administration declares holiday for educational institutions In light of the weather forecast, the Nanded administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Saturday. This decision was taken after an orange alert was issued for heavy rains in the district. The IMD has also issued a red alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv districts.