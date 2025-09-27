Next Article
Odisha: Heavy rain prompts rescheduling of PM Modi's public meeting
India
Heavy rain from a Bay of Bengal depression hit Odisha on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue thunderstorm warnings.
Because of the bad weather, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting was moved from Berhampur to Jharsuguda.
Fishermen warned to stay off sea
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Nabarangpur, warning of strong winds up to 50km/h, while several other districts are on yellow alert.
Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until September 27 due to rough conditions.
Despite all this, PM Modi is set to launch development projects worth over ₹60,000 crore in Jharsuguda—covering telecom, railways, and higher education—even as the rain continues across southern Odisha.