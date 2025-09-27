Odisha: Heavy rain prompts rescheduling of PM Modi's public meeting

Fishermen warned to stay off sea

The IMD has put out an orange alert for Nabarangpur, warning of strong winds up to 50km/h, while several other districts are on yellow alert.

Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until September 27 due to rough conditions.

Despite all this, PM Modi is set to launch development projects worth over ₹60,000 crore in Jharsuguda—covering telecom, railways, and higher education—even as the rain continues across southern Odisha.