Jaishankar to address UNGA today; Lavrov speaks 1st
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, as the UN holds its 80th General Assembly session, focusing on peace, development, and human rights.
He'll be sharing India's views on major global issues like conflicts and climate change, right after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes the stage.
Jaishankar's agenda at UN meet
Jaishankar has packed in meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken—focusing on India-US ties and Indo-Pacific teamwork—plus talks with EU leaders about Ukraine and multilateral cooperation.
He also connected with Global South countries and joined Japan, Germany, and Brazil to push for reforms in the UN Security Council.