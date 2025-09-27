Gurugram: 5 UP tourists killed in Thar crash on NH48

A tragic road accident occurred on Saturday morning in Gurugram , leaving five dead and one critically injured. The incident took place around 4:30am near exit number nine of the National Highway. The victims, a group of six from Uttar Pradesh , including three men and three women, were in a Mahindra Thar SUV when it lost control and crashed into a divider.

Fatalities Thar was mangled beyond recognition The impact of the crash was so severe that the Thar was left mangled beyond recognition. While four people died on the spot, two others were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, and the other is said to be in critical condition.

Previous incidents Thar linked to several fatal accidents The Mahindra Thar has been in the news for rash driving and accidents. Last month, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Thar in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The driver, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, fled the scene, leaving behind his car with two bottles of alcohol inside. Visuals showed the motorcycle completely crushed between the car and a truck.