Gurugram: 5 UP tourists killed in Thar crash on NH48
What's the story
A tragic road accident occurred on Saturday morning in Gurugram, leaving five dead and one critically injured. The incident took place around 4:30am near exit number nine of the National Highway. The victims, a group of six from Uttar Pradesh, including three men and three women, were in a Mahindra Thar SUV when it lost control and crashed into a divider.
Fatalities
Thar was mangled beyond recognition
The impact of the crash was so severe that the Thar was left mangled beyond recognition. While four people died on the spot, two others were rushed to a nearby hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment, and the other is said to be in critical condition.
Previous incidents
Thar linked to several fatal accidents
The Mahindra Thar has been in the news for rash driving and accidents. Last month, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding Thar in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The driver, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, fled the scene, leaving behind his car with two bottles of alcohol inside. Visuals showed the motorcycle completely crushed between the car and a truck.
Showroom incident
Mahindra Thar crashes into showroom wall
In another incident in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, a pedestrian was killed by a speeding Thar. Earlier this month, a woman drove her newly purchased Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of a showroom in Delhi's Preet Vihar. The incident happened when the SUV was being delivered to her on the first floor of the showroom. Fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.