Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA, shifted to Jodhpur: Ladakh administration
What's the story
The Ladakh administration has detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted him to Jodhpur. The decision was taken after his alleged provocative speeches linked to recent violence in Leh that left four dead and many injured. The administration said Wangchuk's actions were prejudicial to state security and public order.
Protest escalation
Wangchuk's hunger strike sparked unrest
The unrest erupted on the 15th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike, demanding early talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh representatives. The administration claimed his speeches incited violent protests on September 24, leading to attacks on police personnel. Despite being aware of ongoing dialogues with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, Wangchuk continued his fast, the MHA alleged.
Administrative actions
MHA cancels registration of Wangchuk's NGO
After Wangchuk's arrest, the MHA canceled the registration of his non-profit 'Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh' under FCRA, 2010. The government also suspended internet services in Leh to prevent the spread of misinformation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the arrest "unfortunate" and criticized the central government for its handling of the situation.
Political backlash
Situation remains tense in Leh, Kargil
Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir also criticized Wangchuk's arrest, saying he never encouraged violence and accusing the BJP government of failing to handle Ladakh's issues. Wangchuk had earlier said he would be "happy to be arrested anytime for this cause," adding that his imprisonment would only highlight how India is governed. The situation remains tense with a curfew in Leh town and restrictions on large gatherings in Kargil town.