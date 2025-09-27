Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA, shifted to Jodhpur: Ladakh administration

The Ladakh administration has detained climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted him to Jodhpur. The decision was taken after his alleged provocative speeches linked to recent violence in Leh that left four dead and many injured . The administration said Wangchuk's actions were prejudicial to state security and public order.

Protest escalation Wangchuk's hunger strike sparked unrest The unrest erupted on the 15th day of Wangchuk's hunger strike, demanding early talks between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh representatives. The administration claimed his speeches incited violent protests on September 24, leading to attacks on police personnel. Despite being aware of ongoing dialogues with the Apex Body Leh and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, Wangchuk continued his fast, the MHA alleged.

Administrative actions MHA cancels registration of Wangchuk's NGO After Wangchuk's arrest, the MHA canceled the registration of his non-profit 'Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh' under FCRA, 2010. The government also suspended internet services in Leh to prevent the spread of misinformation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the arrest "unfortunate" and criticized the central government for its handling of the situation.