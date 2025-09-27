Dussehra 2025: Date, significance, traditions, and public holiday

Traditions change depending on where you are in India. In the North, people watch Ramlila plays and burn giant Ravana effigies. Across the country, prayers and fasting remind everyone to stick to strong values.

Auspicious time and public holiday

Dussehra is a public holiday on October 2—schools, banks, and offices will be closed for celebrations.

If you want to join in rituals or just soak up the vibe, the most auspicious time for puja is between 2:05pm and 2:53pm that day.