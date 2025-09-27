Punjab Police bring back Babbar Khalsa International associate from UAE
Punjab Police have brought back Parminder Singh, also known as Pindi, a known associate of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), from Abu Dhabi to India in September 2024.
Working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and UAE officials, police managed to secure his return.
Singh faces serious charges—including petrol bomb attacks, violent assaults, and extortion—in the Batala-Gurdaspur area.
Singh's extradition was made possible thanks to a Red Corner Notice issued by Batala Police—basically an international alert for law enforcement to track him down.
He's linked with other wanted terrorists like Harwinder Singh Rinda and Happy Passia, both believed to be operating abroad.
Punjab Police say bringing Singh back shows Punjab Police's commitment to fighting terror networks like BKI.
Right now, he remains in police custody facing trial for terrorism and related crimes.