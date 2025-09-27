Punjab Police bring back Babbar Khalsa International associate from UAE

Singh's extradition was made possible by Red Corner Notice

Singh's extradition was made possible thanks to a Red Corner Notice issued by Batala Police—basically an international alert for law enforcement to track him down.

He's linked with other wanted terrorists like Harwinder Singh Rinda and Happy Passia, both believed to be operating abroad.

Punjab Police say bringing Singh back shows Punjab Police's commitment to fighting terror networks like BKI.

Right now, he remains in police custody facing trial for terrorism and related crimes.