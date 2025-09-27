India slams Pakistan's UNGA speech, calls it 'absurd theatrics'

India has strongly criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif 's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot dismissed Sharif's remarks as "absurd theatrics" and accused Pakistan of glorifying terrorism. Gahlot highlighted Pakistan's history of harboring terrorists, "including Osama bin Laden for a decade," and its role in the Pahalgam attack, asserting that "no degree of drama can conceal facts."

Twitter Post Indian diplomat's reply to Shehbaz Sharif #WATCH | New York | Exercising the right of reply of India on Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's speech, Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot says, "Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism… pic.twitter.com/ALR2AnDoA9 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Accountability Pakistan accused of blocking accountability in Kashmir Gahlot also accused Pakistan of blocking accountability for a terror group, The Resistance Front, responsible for killing 25 tourists and a local in Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized India's counter-terror operations. Gahlot described Sharif's account of the recent conflict with India as "bizarre," noting that Pakistan sought a ceasefire after suffering damage to multiple airbases.

Bilateralism India warns against making distinctions between terrorists and sponsors Gahlot reiterated India's position on resolving issues bilaterally with Pakistan, without third-party involvement. She said that there was "no distinction between the terrorists and their sponsors," adding that both will be held accountable. The criticism comes after Sharif accused India of violating international law and taking "political advantage of a humanitarian tragedy." He claimed India's actions were politically motivated following the Pahalgam attack and claimed that Pakistan "shot down seven Indian jets."