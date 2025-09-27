LOADING...
Home / News / India News / India slams Pakistan's UNGA speech, calls it 'absurd theatrics'
India slams Pakistan's UNGA speech, calls it 'absurd theatrics'
Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot said 'no degree of drama can conceal facts'

By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2025
09:30 am
What's the story

India has strongly criticized Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Indian diplomat Petal Gahlot dismissed Sharif's remarks as "absurd theatrics" and accused Pakistan of glorifying terrorism. Gahlot highlighted Pakistan's history of harboring terrorists, "including Osama bin Laden for a decade," and its role in the Pahalgam attack, asserting that "no degree of drama can conceal facts."

Indian diplomat's reply to Shehbaz Sharif

Accountability

Pakistan accused of blocking accountability in Kashmir

Gahlot also accused Pakistan of blocking accountability for a terror group, The Resistance Front, responsible for killing 25 tourists and a local in Jammu and Kashmir. She emphasized India's counter-terror operations. Gahlot described Sharif's account of the recent conflict with India as "bizarre," noting that Pakistan sought a ceasefire after suffering damage to multiple airbases.

Bilateralism

India warns against making distinctions between terrorists and sponsors

Gahlot reiterated India's position on resolving issues bilaterally with Pakistan, without third-party involvement. She said that there was "no distinction between the terrorists and their sponsors," adding that both will be held accountable. The criticism comes after Sharif accused India of violating international law and taking "political advantage of a humanitarian tragedy." He claimed India's actions were politically motivated following the Pahalgam attack and claimed that Pakistan "shot down seven Indian jets."

Treaty

Sharif raises concerns over Indus Water Treaty

In his address to the UNGA, Sharif also raised concerns over the abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, accusing India of violating its provisions. He said, "India's unilateral and illegal attempt to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance defies the provisions of the treaty itself as well as the norms of International law."