Court clears air on remarriage legality after divorce
India
The Kerala High Court just made it clear: a second marriage isn't automatically void just because the first divorce was finalized on the same day.
This came up after a man tried to get his 2007 marriage declared invalid, arguing that his wife's first divorce decree came out only hours after their wedding.
What the court said
The court explained that what matters is the date of the divorce decree, not the exact hour.
Plus, only an ex-spouse—not someone new—can legally challenge a remarriage under Section 15 of the Hindu Marriage Act.
This ruling settles confusion for anyone worried about timing and offers reassurance that remarriages are protected unless directly challenged by a former spouse.