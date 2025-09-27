Mizoram gets its 1st-ever railway line! Know all about it

Line took 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges

Building this line wasn't easy—it took 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges (including one that's 1.3km long!) to cross Mizoram's tough terrain.

The result? Travel time from Silchar to Mizoram drops from 10 hours to just three.

Plus, it's part of India's 'Act East' push, aiming to link more northeastern states by rail by 2030 and open up Mizoram's stunning scenery and culture to everyone.