Mizoram gets its 1st-ever railway line! Know all about it
Big news for Mizoram: the state is now officially on India's railway map, thanks to the brand-new Bairabi-Sairang line.
Inaugurated by PM Modi in September 2024, this marks a huge step for connecting Aizawl and making travel way easier for locals and visitors.
Line took 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges
Building this line wasn't easy—it took 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges (including one that's 1.3km long!) to cross Mizoram's tough terrain.
The result? Travel time from Silchar to Mizoram drops from 10 hours to just three.
Plus, it's part of India's 'Act East' push, aiming to link more northeastern states by rail by 2030 and open up Mizoram's stunning scenery and culture to everyone.