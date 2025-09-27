Durga Puja 2025: Dates, significance, and rituals India Sep 27, 2025

Durga Puja is just around the corner—celebrated from September 27 to October 2 this year.

It's a huge festival across India, kicking off with Navratri's Shashti Tithi.

People come together to install and worship idols of Goddess Durga, along with Laxmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha.