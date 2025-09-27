Next Article
Durga Puja 2025: Dates, significance, and rituals
India
Durga Puja is just around the corner—celebrated from September 27 to October 2 this year.
It's a huge festival across India, kicking off with Navratri's Shashti Tithi.
People come together to install and worship idols of Goddess Durga, along with Laxmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha.
Know about important days in Durga Puja
September 30 marks Maha Ashtami, focusing on Mahagauri's victory over demons Chanda, Munda, and Raktabija.
On October 1 (Maha Navami), celebrations highlight Durga defeating Mahishasura—a classic good-over-evil story.
Everything wraps up on October 2 with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra: think Lord Rama's win over Ravana and the final immersion of the idols (Visarjan).