Next Article
Fuel prices unchanged in India for over 3 years
India
No surprises at the pump this Saturday: petrol and diesel prices across India haven't changed since May 2022.
In Delhi, petrol is still ₹94.72 per liter and diesel is ₹87.62, while Mumbai drivers pay a bit more—₹104.21 for petrol and ₹92.15 for diesel.
Factors affecting fuel prices
It's mostly about local taxes—different states set different rates, so your fuel bill depends on where you fill up.
Global oil prices, currency exchange rates, and refining costs also play a part.
Want to keep tabs on local rates? You can check daily prices by sending an SMS to your oil provider—super handy if you're always on the go!