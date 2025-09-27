India rebuts Pakistan's UN claims, says no 3rd-party mediation
India has pushed back against Pakistan's recent claims at the UN, stating that it was Pakistan's military that pleaded for a cessation of fighting during Operation Sindoor, and that any understanding on cessation was reached through direct military talks.
This operation, launched in May 2025 after the tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
India also made it clear there's no room for third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.
India dismisses Pakistan's claim on Trump
India dismissed Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif's statement that former US President Trump stepped in to prevent war between the two countries.
At the UN General Assembly, Sharif said he wanted dialogue with India and praised Trump's peace efforts—going so far as to nominate him for a Nobel Prize.
In response, Petal Gahlot from India's UN mission accused Sharif of glorifying terrorism and stressed that any ceasefire understanding was reached directly between military leaders from both sides.