India rebuts Pakistan's UN claims, says no 3rd-party mediation India Sep 27, 2025

India has pushed back against Pakistan's recent claims at the UN, stating that it was Pakistan's military that pleaded for a cessation of fighting during Operation Sindoor, and that any understanding on cessation was reached through direct military talks.

This operation, launched in May 2025 after the tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India also made it clear there's no room for third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan.