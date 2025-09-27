BRICS is 'strong voice of reason,' says Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently hosted the BRICS Foreign Ministers's meeting in New York with reps from Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.
He called BRICS a "strong voice of reason and constructive change" in a turbulent global environment.
The group is pushing for major UN reforms—especially updating the Security Council—to better reflect today's realities.
Jaishankar on BRICS's role in tackling global challenges
Jaishankar highlighted that BRICS countries are dealing with economic hurdles like trade barriers and unpredictable tariffs.
Under India's leadership, they're focused on food and energy security, tackling climate change, and using tech to drive sustainable growth.
He also stressed that teamwork within BRICS is key for peacebuilding and handling global challenges together.