IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, surrounding areas this weekend

Other states that could see intense weather this weekend

It's not just Mumbai—several states are on alert for intense weather this weekend.

Places like Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands could see strong rain and storms.

The IMD has also flagged squally winds up to 65km/h over the Arabian Sea near Somalia's coast.

If you're in any of these areas, keep an eye on local updates and stay safe!