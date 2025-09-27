IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, surrounding areas this weekend
Mumbai is set for some wet days ahead, with the IMD putting the city on orange alert from September 27-29.
Expect heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds—not just in Mumbai, but also moderate rain along with light thunderstorm and winds in Palghar, Thane, and Raigad.
Meanwhile, Jalna and Beed are under a red alert with moderate to intense rainfall expected, along with thunderstorms and surface winds.
Other states that could see intense weather this weekend
It's not just Mumbai—several states are on alert for intense weather this weekend.
Places like Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands could see strong rain and storms.
The IMD has also flagged squally winds up to 65km/h over the Arabian Sea near Somalia's coast.
If you're in any of these areas, keep an eye on local updates and stay safe!