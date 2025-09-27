Next Article
Bahraich on edge as wolf attacks leave 3 dead
India
Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, is on edge after a string of wolf attacks.
On Friday, two more people—a 56-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man—were injured in separate incidents.
Over the past 17 days, three children have lost their lives and a three-year-old boy is still missing.
The community is shaken and worried about what's next.
CM to visit village today
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Majhara Taukli on Saturday to meet affected families and check out the situation himself.
More than 20 forest teams are patrolling around the clock, but the wolves remain hard to catch.
Daily life has been thrown off—schools are emptier as parents keep kids home for safety, and everyone's hoping for things to get back to normal soon.