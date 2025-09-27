Next Article
Punjab: Family of 4 burnt to death in Rajpura fire
India
A heartbreaking fire early Friday in Vikram Colony, Rajpura (Patiala) took the lives of four family members—Jagdish (65), his wife Radha (35), their son Sarvan (12), and brother-in-law Lallan (18).
The blaze broke out while they were asleep in their single-room home.
Despite neighbors' efforts to help, no one could reach them in time.
Authorities investigating cause of fire
Authorities are investigating what caused the fire, with senior police officials on the scene.
After post-mortems at Rajpura civil hospital, the bodies have been returned to their family.
Local officials are also working to support relatives back in Bihar during this difficult time.