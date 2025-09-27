Punjab: Family of 4 burnt to death in Rajpura fire India Sep 27, 2025

A heartbreaking fire early Friday in Vikram Colony, Rajpura (Patiala) took the lives of four family members—Jagdish (65), his wife Radha (35), their son Sarvan (12), and brother-in-law Lallan (18).

The blaze broke out while they were asleep in their single-room home.

Despite neighbors' efforts to help, no one could reach them in time.