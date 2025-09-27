Next Article
Mumbai, Pune, Palghar may see heavy rains during Navratri
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from Saturday through Monday, warning of heavy rainfall that could disrupt daily life.
Pune is also expected to get moderate to heavy showers on September 28-29, just as the city preps for Navratri's open-air dandiya nights—so some celebrations may need a rain check.
Raigad red alert; Palghar orange alert
Raigad district is under a red alert for Sunday with extremely heavy rain expected, while Palghar faces an orange alert through Monday.
The downpour is linked to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and could continue until early October, possibly affecting more festivals and events across the region.