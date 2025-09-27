Mumbai, Pune, Palghar may see heavy rains during Navratri India Sep 27, 2025

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane from Saturday through Monday, warning of heavy rainfall that could disrupt daily life.

Pune is also expected to get moderate to heavy showers on September 28-29, just as the city preps for Navratri's open-air dandiya nights—so some celebrations may need a rain check.