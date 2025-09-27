Man installs hidden camera in woman's washroom, arrested

Accused clicked photos, videos of woman

The woman discovered photos and videos on the device showing the accused setting up the camera.

She reported it to police, leading to his arrest on September 25 under Section 77 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused, an electrician also staying at the PG, had used nearby stairs to access her washroom window.

Police haven't shared his name to protect her privacy. She's now considering moving out for her safety.