Man installs hidden camera in woman's washroom, arrested
India
A 25-year-old man was arrested this week in Noida's Sector 126 after allegedly installing a web camera in the washroom of a 24-year-old woman living in the same paying guest (PG) accommodation.
The incident came to light on September 22, 2025, when the woman found the hidden camera while showering.
Accused clicked photos, videos of woman
The woman discovered photos and videos on the device showing the accused setting up the camera.
She reported it to police, leading to his arrest on September 25 under Section 77 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The accused, an electrician also staying at the PG, had used nearby stairs to access her washroom window.
Police haven't shared his name to protect her privacy. She's now considering moving out for her safety.