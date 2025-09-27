Delhi University principal faces sexual harassment allegations from colleagues
Delhi University's Ramanujan College principal, Prof Rasal Singh, is facing serious sexual harassment allegations from three women teachers.
A university Fact-Finding Committee set up in May 2025 found a "substantial and sufficient case" for the complaints, which include misbehavior and body-shaming—potential violations of workplace harassment laws.
Singh denies all accusations
The committee has recommended that the case go to the university's Internal Complaints Committee for further action.
Meanwhile, Singh denies all accusations and has challenged his suspension in court, complaining to the Prime Minister's Office about what he called his "politically motivated victimization."
The report also noted that some complainants felt intimidated, which could discourage others from coming forward.