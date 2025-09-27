Navratri 2025, Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani for strength, positivity
On Saturday, September 27, the sixth day of Navratri spotlights Goddess Katyayani—a fierce form of Maa Parvati known for defeating the demon Mahishasura.
She stands for strength and overcoming negativity, and is often shown riding a lion with a sword and lotus in hand.
Navratri runs from September 22 to October 2 this year, honoring nine powerful forms of Durga.
How to worship Goddess Katyayani
Devotees start early—bathing, wearing gray (her special color), and offering honey, fruits, meetha paan, and sweets as prasad.
Rituals include chanting "Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah," lighting diyas (lamps), performing havan (fire worship).
If you're into tradition or just curious about the vibe, key timings are Brahma Muhurta (4:36-5:24am) for early prayers and Vijaya Muhurta (2:12-3:00pm) for afternoon rituals—these are listed as key timings by Drik Panchang.
What's trending on social media
Whether you celebrate or just want to know what's trending during Navratri season, Day 6 is all about channeling courage and good vibes—and maybe picking up some cool cultural insights along the way.