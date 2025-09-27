Navratri 2025, Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani for strength, positivity India Sep 27, 2025

On Saturday, September 27, the sixth day of Navratri spotlights Goddess Katyayani—a fierce form of Maa Parvati known for defeating the demon Mahishasura.

She stands for strength and overcoming negativity, and is often shown riding a lion with a sword and lotus in hand.

Navratri runs from September 22 to October 2 this year, honoring nine powerful forms of Durga.