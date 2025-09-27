Delhi to restore flood-damaged Yamuna ghats; Vasudev, Asita in focus

Contractors are expected to be hired within two months. Fixing Vasudev Ghat will cost ₹33 lakh; Asita East needs ₹47 lakh. Both sites are in flood-prone areas—Vasudev is near ISBT Kashmiri Gate (16 hectares), while Asita East stretches across a massive 200 hectares on the eastern bank.

Experts' advice on restoration

This year's floods wiped out thousands of native trees and millions of grasses crucial for local biodiversity—even though Vasudev Ghat was only opened last year.

Experts say part of the problem is "river backflow," caused by construction crowding the floodplain.

Their advice? Use more native plants and let the river's natural cycles do their thing, instead of relying on concrete fixes that keep getting washed away.