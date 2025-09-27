Monsoon withdrawal on September 30: Rainfall was 7% above average

La Nina likely to keep rains above normal

While extra rain boosted crops and water levels in many places, it also led to serious floods in Punjab and damaged roads and homes in hill states.

Climate experts point to shifting weather patterns—like neutral ENSO, Indian Ocean Dipole, and climate change—for these extremes.

Looking ahead, La Nina conditions could keep rains above normal (and things cooler) during the October to December period, which might shake up farming plans and water management across India.