Monsoon withdrawal on September 30: Rainfall was 7% above average
The IMD says the Southwest Monsoon is officially withdrawing on September 30. Rainfall this season was 7% above average.
But not everyone got lucky: eastern and northeastern India actually faced a 19% rain shortfall.
La Nina likely to keep rains above normal
While extra rain boosted crops and water levels in many places, it also led to serious floods in Punjab and damaged roads and homes in hill states.
Climate experts point to shifting weather patterns—like neutral ENSO, Indian Ocean Dipole, and climate change—for these extremes.
Looking ahead, La Nina conditions could keep rains above normal (and things cooler) during the October to December period, which might shake up farming plans and water management across India.