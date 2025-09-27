Wanted smuggler Jubair linked to Deepak's murder killed in encounter India Sep 27, 2025

Rampur police shot and killed Jubair, a wanted cattle smuggler linked to the recent murder of 19-year-old Deepak Gupta.

The encounter happened on Friday after officers tracked Jubair down in Ganj. He was injured in a shootout and died later at the hospital.

Deepak had been hurt while chasing cattle smugglers on September 16 and sadly didn't survive.