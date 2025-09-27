Next Article
Wanted smuggler Jubair linked to Deepak's murder killed in encounter
India
Rampur police shot and killed Jubair, a wanted cattle smuggler linked to the recent murder of 19-year-old Deepak Gupta.
The encounter happened on Friday after officers tracked Jubair down in Ganj. He was injured in a shootout and died later at the hospital.
Deepak had been hurt while chasing cattle smugglers on September 16 and sadly didn't survive.
Jubair had ₹1 lakh bounty on his head
Jubair had a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head and faced 18 cases, largely connected to cattle smuggling and cow slaughter.
After Deepak's death, police ramped up their crackdown—arresting four suspects so far and suspending over 35 officers for not acting strongly enough.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for tough action as investigations continue.