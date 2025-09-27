Delhi Police freeze ₹8cr assets of ex-B-school head India Sep 27, 2025

Delhi Police have frozen over ₹8 crore in assets linked to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research.

This comes after multiple serious accusations, including mass molestation of female students and misuse of a ₹122 crore trust.

The investigation kicked off in August 2025 after a formal complaint of molestation and harassment was filed on August 5, 2025.