Delhi Police freeze ₹8cr assets of ex-B-school head
Delhi Police have frozen over ₹8 crore in assets linked to Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research.
This comes after multiple serious accusations, including mass molestation of female students and misuse of a ₹122 crore trust.
The investigation kicked off in August 2025 after a formal complaint of molestation and harassment was filed on August 5, 2025.
Saraswati on the run, evading police
Saraswati now faces five FIRs for molestation, cheating, and forgery.
Investigators found he used fake diplomatic plates, held two passports with different details, and even carried a fake PMO card to pose as a VIP.
Despite police efforts—including a lookout notice—he's still on the run and reportedly keeps changing his appearance while staying in touch with associates.