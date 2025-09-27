Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills mechanic (15) over argument near metro

Victim's family protested at scene

Police caught the accused and recovered the knife used in the incident.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence, while officers are talking to witnesses and checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation.

After the murder, the victim's family protested at the scene, with his father saying, "This is the 10th or 11th murder here, every two months, there was a murder," highlighting ongoing worries about violence in their neighborhood.