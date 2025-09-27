Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills mechanic (15) over argument near metro
A boy aged around 13 to 14 years old, who was out on bail after being charged in a double murder case just a few months ago, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old mechanic to death near Seelampur metro station in northeast Delhi.
The attack happened Thursday evening after an argument between the two teens.
Sadly, the victim could not be saved despite being rushed to the hospital.
Victim's family protested at scene
Police caught the accused and recovered the knife used in the incident.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence, while officers are talking to witnesses and checking CCTV footage as part of their investigation.
After the murder, the victim's family protested at the scene, with his father saying, "This is the 10th or 11th murder here, every two months, there was a murder," highlighting ongoing worries about violence in their neighborhood.