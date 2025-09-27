Next Article
Delhi's pet dog registration overhaul on pause
India
Delhi's plan to overhaul pet dog registration—guidelines issued on September 15—is currently on pause.
The proposed changes would make it easier to register your dog and offer free registration for Indian breeds.
But nothing can move forward until the city's standing committee and councilors give the green light.
Pet registrations have dropped sharply
Officials say they want a solid, flexible policy in place before launching anything new.
The reforms would introduce separate categories for breeding and non-breeding dogs, plus updated rules on vaccinations and sterilization.
Meanwhile, pet registrations have dropped sharply—from 3,005 in 2022-23 to just 489 by July 2025—showing why a better system is needed soon.