Delhi: Kerala students allege they were beaten, mocked by police
Two first-year students from Kerala at Zakir Husain Delhi College allege they were assaulted by Delhi Police near the Red Fort on September 24, 2025.
They say locals wrongly accused them of theft, after which police officers slapped them, stripped off their traditional Kerala mundu, beat them with lathis, and mocked their culture.
The students also claim they were forced to confess in Hindi—a language they're not fluent in—and had their phones taken away.
DCP denies police brutality, says inquiry is on
After a medical check-up on September 25, the students filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) on September 26.
The DCP denied any police brutality but confirmed an inquiry is ongoing.
CPI(M) MP John Brittas called the alleged custodial violence "shocking" and urged Delhi's Police Commissioner to ensure an impartial probe and strict action if wrongdoing is found.