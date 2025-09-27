Delhi: Kerala students allege they were beaten, mocked by police India Sep 27, 2025

Two first-year students from Kerala at Zakir Husain Delhi College allege they were assaulted by Delhi Police near the Red Fort on September 24, 2025.

They say locals wrongly accused them of theft, after which police officers slapped them, stripped off their traditional Kerala mundu, beat them with lathis, and mocked their culture.

The students also claim they were forced to confess in Hindi—a language they're not fluent in—and had their phones taken away.