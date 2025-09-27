India hits back at EU over Russian oil imports
India has pushed back against the European Union's criticism of its Russian oil imports, calling it "double standards."
The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that many EU countries still buy Russian energy themselves.
This debate is happening as India and the EU try to work out a Free Trade Agreement.
US Treasury Secretary's remarks on Russian oil
The EU says it's worried about India's high level of Russian oil imports, especially with ongoing trade talks.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that some refined products from Russian oil bought by India end up back in Europe—showing how complicated global energy trade really is.
Even former US President Trump weighed in at the UN, criticizing Europe, China, and India for keeping ties with Russia despite tensions over Ukraine.