Jaishankar raises concerns over Indians fighting for Russia with Lavrov
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Russia's Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York this week.
Alongside big-picture talks on Ukraine and the Middle East, Jaishankar raised concerns about 27 Indians reportedly serving in the Russian military—some recruited while on student or business visas.
India warns citizens against joining Russian military
The Indian government has warned citizens not to join the Russian military, highlighting serious risks after over 150 Indians reportedly joined Russian forces, with 12 killed and 16 missing.
By bringing this up directly with Russia, India is working to protect its people abroad while carefully managing its important ties with Moscow during a tense global moment.