SC steps in to oversee hit-and-run case involving magistrate
The Supreme Court has stepped in to oversee a hit-and-run case where a judicial magistrate allegedly drove the car that killed a 32-year-old man in February 2025.
The victim's family, worried about bias because of the magistrate's legal background, first found the FIR naming an "unknown person."
They're now asking for the trial to be moved from Phagwara to Delhi and want a central agency—not local police—to investigate.
Next hearing on October 10
On September 26, 2025, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi put the Phagwara trial on hold at the charge-framing stage and asked Punjab authorities to reply to the transfer request.
The Supreme Court also suggested linking this with another related case at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The next hearing is set for October 10, as the family hopes these steps will help ensure an unbiased process.