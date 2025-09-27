SC steps in to oversee hit-and-run case involving magistrate

Next hearing on October 10

On September 26, 2025, Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi put the Phagwara trial on hold at the charge-framing stage and asked Punjab authorities to reply to the transfer request.

The Supreme Court also suggested linking this with another related case at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The next hearing is set for October 10, as the family hopes these steps will help ensure an unbiased process.