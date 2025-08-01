Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says to expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from August 1-7.
Areas like North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema are likely to see lightning and winds up to 50km/h through August 5—so you might want to keep your umbrella close.
Local disruptions possible
From August 5-7, South Coastal AP and Rayalaseema could get hit with even more heavy rain.
The IMD explains it's all thanks to shifting westerly and northwesterly winds stirring things up—even though there aren't any major low-pressure systems around.
Local disruptions are possible, so daily plans might need a quick rain check.