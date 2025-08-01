IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh India Aug 01, 2025

Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says to expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from August 1-7.

Areas like North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema are likely to see lightning and winds up to 50km/h through August 5—so you might want to keep your umbrella close.