Teacher smokes in class, performs black magic; suspended India Aug 01, 2025

Kamaljit Kaur, head of a government primary school in Ludhiana, has been suspended after parents and the village panchayat complained she smoked in class and performed "black magic" rituals that left students scared.

Kids said she chanted over them, warned about spirits entering their bodies, and acted strangely—so much so that some stopped coming to school.