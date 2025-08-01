Next Article
Teacher smokes in class, performs black magic; suspended
Kamaljit Kaur, head of a government primary school in Ludhiana, has been suspended after parents and the village panchayat complained she smoked in class and performed "black magic" rituals that left students scared.
Kids said she chanted over them, warned about spirits entering their bodies, and acted strangely—so much so that some stopped coming to school.
Parents, local leaders relieved by action
Kaur admitted to smoking on school grounds. The District Education Officer has now recommended her expulsion from service.
Parents and local leaders say they're relieved by the action and hope this brings a safer environment for students.