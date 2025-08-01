Delhi to set up shelters for aggressive stray dogs
Delhi is looking to tackle the spike in dog bite cases by setting up special shelters for aggressive stray dogs.
Right now, the rules say strays must be sterilized and released back where they were found, but the government wants to change that so these dogs can get behavioral help before returning to their neighborhoods.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was involved in a high-level meeting discussing this new approach.
MCD to run shelters, aiming to treat aggressive strays
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will run these shelters, aiming to treat aggressive strays instead of just putting them back on the streets.
This comes after more than 35,000 animal bites and 49 rabies cases were reported in early 2025.
The MCD has already sterilized 65,000 stray dogs this year and plans to ramp up efforts.
CM Gupta called it a "social responsibility" and encouraged animal welfare groups, vets, and locals to help find humane solutions together.