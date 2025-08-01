Delhi to set up shelters for aggressive stray dogs India Aug 01, 2025

Delhi is looking to tackle the spike in dog bite cases by setting up special shelters for aggressive stray dogs.

Right now, the rules say strays must be sterilized and released back where they were found, but the government wants to change that so these dogs can get behavioral help before returning to their neighborhoods.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was involved in a high-level meeting discussing this new approach.