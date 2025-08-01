Next Article
Stray dog attack claims life of senior citizen in Bengaluru
A 70-year-old man named Seethappa lost his life after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs during his early morning walk in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli.
Neighbors tried to help, but he suffered serious injuries and passed away at the hospital.
Rise in dog bites
Sadly, this isn't an isolated case—recent attacks in Delhi and Karnataka have put many on edge, especially kids and older folks.
With dog bites on the rise, Delhi's government is now looking at changing laws to better protect people and address the growing problem.