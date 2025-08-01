Next Article
Rajasthan records wettest July since 1956: What else to know
Rajasthan got absolutely drenched this July, recording 285mm of rain—its highest for the month since 1956 and way above the usual average.
The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur confirmed this big jump, making it a standout monsoon season for the state.
Ana Sagar Lake overflows, waterlogging reported
With Jaipur feeling humid at 25°C and IMD warnings out for very heavy rain in several districts, things have gotten tricky on the ground.
Ajmer saw Ana Sagar Lake overflow, causing waterlogging and road closures—even hospitals weren't spared.
Local authorities are urging people to stay indoors and avoid flooded areas until things settle down.