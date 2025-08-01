PM Modi to visit Assam on September 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Assam on September 8, 2025, to kick off the birth centenary celebrations of music legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.
While in Assam, he'll open a ₹4,200 crore bamboo-based bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh Refinery and lay the foundation stone for Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.
He'll also be part of events honoring Hazarika's huge impact on Indian culture.
Significance of the visit
This visit isn't just about ceremonies—it's set to give Assam a real boost.
The new bio-ethanol plant means more green energy and jobs for locals, while better roads and bridges will make getting around easier.
Plus, a new medical college hospital should improve healthcare access in Darrang district.
With Assembly elections coming up next year, these moves also show the government's focus on Northeast development.