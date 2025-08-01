INS Himgiri joins Indian Navy—stealth warship built under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
The Indian Navy just added INS Himgiri to its fleet—a modern stealth warship built in India under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push.
Delivered by GRSE on July 31, 2025, it's the third ship in the Nilgiri-class lineup and revives a proud name retired back in 2005.
About the ship
INS Himgiri is 142.5 meters long and can hit speeds over 28 knots thanks to its advanced engines.
It's loaded with cutting-edge tech—think BrahMos cruise missiles, LR SAM surface-to-air missile system, torpedoes, and more—making it ready for action on all fronts.
Boosting self-reliance in defense
Packed with stealth features and smart combat systems designed in India, INS Himgiri boosts the Navy's goal of having a mostly homegrown fleet by 2035.
It's not just about firepower—it's about building confidence in what India can engineer.