INS Himgiri joins Indian Navy—stealth warship built under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' India Aug 01, 2025

The Indian Navy just added INS Himgiri to its fleet—a modern stealth warship built in India under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push.

Delivered by GRSE on July 31, 2025, it's the third ship in the Nilgiri-class lineup and revives a proud name retired back in 2005.