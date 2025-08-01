Next Article
Bihar polls: Draft voter list out; check your name
The Election Commission just dropped the draft voter list for the Bihar assembly elections after a month-long update.
If you're planning to vote, now's a good time to check if your name's on the list—just head to the ECI website and take a look.
What if my name's missing?
If something's off—like your name missing or details wrong—you can file a claim or objection until September 1.
The ECI wants everyone's info up-to-date, so don't miss your chance to set things right before election day rolls around.