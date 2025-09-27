Players with centuries in Men's T20 Asia Cup
What's the story
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka slammed an incredible century against India in the Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 match. Chasing 203, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the second wicket alongside Kusal Perera. The match later went into the Super Over, which SL lost. However, Nissanka became the third player with a T20 Asia Cup ton.
#1
Babar Hayat: vs 122 vs Oman, Fatullah, 2016
Hong Kong's Babar Hayat was the first-ever player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup. He reached the landmark in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup Qualifiers against Oman in Fatullah. Hayat hammered a 60-ball 122 as Hong Kong attempted to chase down 181. He slammed 9 fours and 7 sixes. Despite his efforts, Hong Kong fell five runs short.
#2
Virat Kohli: 122* vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 2022
India's Virat Kohli is next on the list, having slammed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai (12 fours, 6 sixes). Kohli rediscovered his touch after a long lean patch. This was also his maiden T20I century, which came while opening the innings. His brilliance meant India finished at 212/2 and later won by 101 runs.
#3
Pathum Nissanka: 107 vs India, Dubai, 2025
Nissanka is the latest entrant on this elite list. He hammered a 58-ball 107 (7 fours and 6 sixes). As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka is now the first Sri Lankan batter with a T20I hundred against India. Notably, he held the previous best individual score for SL against India (79 in 2024). Meanwhile, Nissanka is the third batter in IND-SL T20Is with a hundred.