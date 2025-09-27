Players with centuries in Men's T20 Asia Cup

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka slammed an incredible century against India in the Men's T20 Asia Cup Super 4 match. Chasing 203, Nissanka kept the Lankans afloat in Dubai. He shared a record-breaking 127-run stand for the second wicket alongside Kusal Perera. The match later went into the Super Over, which SL lost. However, Nissanka became the third player with a T20 Asia Cup ton.

#1 Babar Hayat: vs 122 vs Oman, Fatullah, 2016 Hong Kong's Babar Hayat was the first-ever player to score a century in the T20 Asia Cup. He reached the landmark in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup Qualifiers against Oman in Fatullah. Hayat hammered a 60-ball 122 as Hong Kong attempted to chase down 181. He slammed 9 fours and 7 sixes. Despite his efforts, Hong Kong fell five runs short.

#2 Virat Kohli: 122* vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 2022 India's Virat Kohli is next on the list, having slammed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai (12 fours, 6 sixes). Kohli rediscovered his touch after a long lean patch. This was also his maiden T20I century, which came while opening the innings. His brilliance meant India finished at 212/2 and later won by 101 runs.