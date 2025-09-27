Asia Cup 2025: How Jasprit Bumrah has fared in Powerplay

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel explained the rationale behind using Jasprit Bumrah mainly in the Powerplay during the 2025 T20 Asia Cup. The strategy, which has drawn criticism from some quarters, sees Bumrah bowling more in the initial overs than his usual middle and death overs. The change was recently questioned by several experts, including Mohammed Kaif, the former Indian batter. Here's how Bumrah has fared in the Powerplay this Asia Cup.

Strategy explained Explanation behind Bumrah's usage in Powerplay Speaking after the India-Sri Lanka match, Morkel explained that the team management believes the Powerplay is the best phase for Bumrah to produce early breakthroughs. He said, "Look, it's obviously a tough job to bowl in the Powerplay, but Jasprit is one of the best bowlers. And with the new ball, obviously we're looking to take a wicket." Morkel further added that this approach makes life easier later on and plays into their strategy of using spin after powerplay overs.

Powerplay Three wickets in Powerplay Bumrah, one of the most prolific bowlers currently, is known to deliver at the death in T20Is. Usually, two of his overs are preserved for the back end. However, the right-arm pacer has bowled three overs in the Powerplay in each of his four appearances this Asia Cup. As of now, he has taken three wickets in this phase - one each against UAE, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Wicket-taking focus 'Golden rule in T20 cricket is to take wickets' Morkel highlighted the importance of taking wickets in T20 cricket, calling it the "golden rule." He said, "We know the number one rule or the golden rule in T20 cricket is to take wickets, and if we can do that by using one of our best bowlers and for us to strike upfront." According to Morkel, this strategy is subject to change based on daily assessments.

Information Five wickets in Asia Cup 2025 As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has overall taken five wickets from four Asia Cup 2025 matches at an average of 22.00. His economy rate has been higher (7.33) according to his standards.